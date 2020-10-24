FILE-This Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo shows a Trump masked boat rider waving to those on the Hwy 421 bridge during the South Holston Trump Boat Parade in Bristol, Tenn. Grassroots supporters for President Donald Trump have organized hundreds of boat, car and tractor parades across the nation to generate enthusiasm for his re-election campaign. Campaign strategists and analysts say the parades are a reflection of the president's populist appeal, but they have varying thoughts on whether they will impact the outcome. (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)