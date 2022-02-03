FILE - Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe at the World Health Organization (WHO) hold a press conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, right, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Budapest, April 21, 2021. The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said the continent is now facing a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is now starting to plateau. During a press briefing on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 WHO’s Dr. Hans Kluge said there is a “singular opportunity” for countries to take control of COVID-19’s transmission. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)