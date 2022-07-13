U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, and Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki shake hands during their meeting at the finance ministry in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. With thousands of sanctions already imposed on Russia to flatten its economy, the U.S. and its allies are working on new measures to starve the Russian war machine while also stopping the price of oil and gasoline from soaring to levels that could crush the global economy. (Kyodo News via AP)