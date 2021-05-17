Various defendants including pro-democracy activists, from left, Richard Tsoi, Figo Chan and Albert Ho speak to media outside a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on Oct. 1, 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)