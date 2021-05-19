Buddhist monks wait to receive Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at Priest hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday, May 18 , 2021. Thailand had about 7,100 cases, including 63 deaths, in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story. Taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted across much of Asia as the coronavirus makes a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control. (AP Photo/Anuthep Cheysakron)