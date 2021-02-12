This frame grab from police body camera video provided by the Rochester Police Department shows a police officer talking to a handcuffed 9-year-old girl in the back of a police car on Jan. 29, 2021, outside her home. Newly released police body camera video captured the 9-year-old girl's distressing wait for an ambulance after she is pepper-sprayed by police while handcuffed in the police cruiser. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, the city released almost 90 minutes of additional video in order to be transparent. (Rochester Police Department via AP)