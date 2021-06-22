In this Nov. 22, 2009 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Leland Melvin, STS-129 mission specialist, exercises in the Unity module of the International Space Station while the space shuttle Atlantis is docked with the station. Space station astronauts exercise two hours every day to counter the muscle- and bone-withering effects of weightlessness, quickly leaving their workout clothes sweaty, smelly and stiff. Their T-shirts, shorts and socks end up so foul that they run through a pair every week, according to Melvin, a former NASA astronaut and NFL player. (NASA via AP)