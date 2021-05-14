COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - FEBRUARY 20: U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) shakes hands with President Donald Trump on stage during a Keep America Great rally on February 20, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Cory Gardner, a first-term Republican up for reelection this year, joined Trump at the rally. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)