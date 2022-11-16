FILE - Rent control advocates for Orange County demonstrate in front of the Florida Realtors office building on Oct. 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ballot measures to build more affordable housing and protect tenants from soaring rent increases were plentiful and fared well in last week's midterm elections. The activity reflected growing angst over record high rents exacerbated by inflation and a dearth of homes. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)