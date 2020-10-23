A COVID-19 patient is being tended to prior to being airlifted with the helicopter from FlevoZiekenhuis, or FlevoHospital, in Almere, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In the latest sign of the scale of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across Europe, a helicopter started airlifting COVID-19 patients from the Netherlands to an intensive care unit in the German city of Muenster.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)