This photo provided by the City of Nome shows the inner harbor of the Port of Nome, Alaska, on Aug. 11, 2017, where goods at that arrive at the port are then prepared for shipment to villages throughout the region. Shipping lanes that were once clogged with ice for much of the year along Alaska's western and northern coasts have relented thanks to global warming, and the nation's first deep water Arctic port should be operational in Nome by the end of the decade. (Nome Harbormaster Lucas Stotts/City of Nome via AP)