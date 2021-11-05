Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accompanied by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer D-Md. speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, as the House is considering President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)