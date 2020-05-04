FILE - In a Friday, May 1, 2020 file photo, NYPD officers walk along a sparsely populated Wall Street, in the Manhattan borough of New York. The devastation rocking the economy becomes more clear by the week with reports continually showing how many million workers have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak. Wall Street sees that pain, but it already sent the U.S. stock market down by a third more than a month ago on anticipation of that. Now, it’s looking further ahead and sees a future that’s not as bad as this horrific present. That’s why stocks just had their best month in a generation. Whether they’re correct is still to be determined. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)