A woman watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, June 5, 2022. North Korea test-fired a salvo of multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)