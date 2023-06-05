FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., Feb. 19, 2021. A federal judge in Portland, Ore., will hear arguments Monday, June 5, 2023, over the constitutionality of one of the nation's strictest gun control laws that was approved by voters last year. The law, which includes a permit-to-purchase provision for gun owners, has been challenged in both federal court and state court and the legal battle over Measure 114 is likely to continue no matter the outcome this week. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)