In this Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. More than a dozen Senate Democrats are imploring President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to keep a national paid family leave program in his sweeping social services and climate change package. Gillibrand spearheaded the letter and says she's open to negotiating the terms of the program but she'd have a hard time voting for the legislation if it's not included. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)