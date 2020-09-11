FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, children play "pin the mask on Gov. Gary Herbert" during a "Trash Your Mask Protest" rally hosted by the Utah Business Revival at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. The event was held to protest Herbert's order requiring all K-12 schools in Utah to require face coverings to stop the spread of the coronavirus. According to a study by health officials in Utah and at the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionn released on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, children in the state who caught coronavirus at day care programs or day camps spread it to about 25% of the people they encountered later, highlighting the role children can play a role in spreading the virus from child care settings to household contacts. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)