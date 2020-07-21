Crystal and Chris Martin stand outside their home, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Burton, Mich., as one of their children looks on. The Martins, who had to defer some mortgage payments, are among millions of Americans who have struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic. Crystal has been laid off since March from her job at a roller skating rink and Chris, an X-ray technician at a Flint hospital, was laid off, then took parental leave after the birth of a child this month. A new study by NORC at the University of Chicago finds that more than a quarter of Americans report losing income, investments and savings during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber)