People visit Kusha Kisaldar Shiite Mosque, the site of March 4 suicide bombing, to offer prays for bombing victims, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. In northwest Pakistan the remains of an IS suicide bomber are still visible on the once ornate walls of a mosque where last month more than 63 worshippers died as they knelt in prayer. The bomber, an Afghan identified by IS as Julaybib al-Kabuli, was from the capital Kabul. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)