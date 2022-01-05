FILE-World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks sports a lipstick kiss on his cheek, planted by a member of the singing group Victory Belles, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The oldest World War II veteran in the United States has died at the age of 112. Lawrence N. Brooks died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in New Orleans. His death was announced by the National World War II Museum and confirmed by his daughter. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)