Flowers are left at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Norwegian police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Oslo that killed two people and injured more than a dozen as a case of possible terrorism. In a news conference Saturday, police officials said the man arrested after the shooting was a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin who was previously known to police but not for major crimes. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)