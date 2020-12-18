FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, Dec. 18, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s (SMIC) access to advanced U.S. technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military. “We will not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,’’ Ross said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)