FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, Afghan security personnel remove a damaged vehicle after a deadly roadside bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. In a report released Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, known as SIGAR, that monitors the billions of dollars the U.S. spends in Afghanistan, said that Taliban attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul are on the rise, with increasing targeted killings of government officials, civil-society leaders and journalists. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)