Kolt Jones, left, and his wife, Josie, survey the array of floral bouquets and tributes placed around a police cruiser outside the Boulder, Colo., Police Department for fallen officer Eric Talley, one of 10 victims in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, before a news conference on the incident outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)