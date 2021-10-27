FILE - In this undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. The pharmaceutical Merck has agreed to allow other drugmakers worldwide to make its COVID-19 treatment, the first pill that has been shown to be effective against the disease, in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries access to the drug. In a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool said it had signed a voluntary licensing agreement for molnupiravir with Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. (Merck & Co. via AP, File)