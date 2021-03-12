This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office shows Louisiana State Police Troopers Jacob Brown, left to right, Randall Dickerson, George Harper and Dakota DeMoss. New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene. (Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)