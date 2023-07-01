FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)