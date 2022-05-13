In this photo provided by Clean Up The Lake, CUTL diver Colin West shows debris found in the lake from an initial dive in 2020, at Lake Tahoe, Nev. They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent the past year cleaning up Lake Tahoe's entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash. (Ludovic Fekete/Clean Up The Lake via AP)