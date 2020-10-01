This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald A. Greene. Greene's family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020 alleging Louisiana state troopers "brutalized" Greene, used a stun gun on him three times and "left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest" before covering up his actual cause of death. Officials originally said his injuries were caused by a car crash that ended a May 2019 police chase or an ensuing struggle with state troopers. (Family photo via AP)