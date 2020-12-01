FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, seated, converses with election workers and legal representatives from the Joe Biden and Donald Trump presidential campaigns as a recount of the 2020 presidential election begins at the Monona Terrace convention center in Madison, Wis. President Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wisconsin, seeking to disqualify hundreds of thousands of ballots in a longshot attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the battleground state he lost by nearly 20,700 votes. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)