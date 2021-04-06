Daniel Roberts poses for a picture Monday, April 5, 2021, in McMinnville, Tenn. Roberts received a COVID vaccine over the objections of his family, who are against being vaccinated. “Five hundred thousand people have died in this country. That’s not a hoax,” Roberts said, speaking of the conspiracy theories he hears from family and friends. ”I don't know why I didn’t believe all of it myself. I guess I chose to believe the facts.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)