People walk near the Versace boutique on Rodeo Drive, decorated for the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The three-week "safer at home" order began on Monday. Indoor retail businesses, which make much of their profits during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons, are allowed to remain open but with just 20% of capacity, including nail salons and other personal care services. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell)