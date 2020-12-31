FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign rally, in Cumming, Ga. Perdue is hoping years spent as one of Donald Trump's biggest defenders pays off in Georgia, a state the president lost in last month's election. Perdue and Georgia's other senator, Republican Kelly Loeffler, are both campaigning for Jan. 5 runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)