NORTH PORT, Florida - The Teton County Coroner says authorities are responding to a body found at the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, the same general area where law enforcement have been searching for Gabby Petito.
FBI in Denver say law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Petito's disappearance Sunday night at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park.
The latest development comes as police in North Port, Florida continued their search of a vast wildlife reserve Sunday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, while across the country the FBI hunted for clues about the missing woman in a mountainous national park in Wyoming.
The FBI in Denver said Saturday that agents were conducting ground surveys at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, with help from the National Park Service and local law enforcement agencies, seeking clues to Petito's disappearance.
They also tweeted a map, asking anyone who was around the Spread Creek Dispersed camping area near Grand Teton National Park between August 27 and August 30 to call the FBI.
Her last known contact with family members was from the national park known for its mountainous terrain.
Tips on the case have begun to pour in on social media like from Miranda Baker, who said in a Tik Tok video she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie who was hitchhiking around Teton Park on August 29.
About 45 seconds into to the Tik Tok video, Baker says "He offered to pay us like 200 dollars to give him a ride like 10 miles so that was kind of weird ... without his fiancé."
