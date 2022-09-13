This undated image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailor Herbert “Bert” Jacobson, from Grayslake, Ill. The 21-year-old is to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 — more than 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor. Scientific testing that was started a few years ago on remains of men whose bodies were pulled from the USS Oklahoma after the attack has led to the identification of Jacobson and nearly 400 others. (U.S. Navy via AP)