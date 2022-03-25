FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to RUSNANO CEO Anatoly Chubais in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. The resignation of Chubais, who was Putin's envoy to international organizations for sustainable development, was not the first resignation of a state official over the war with Ukraine, but it was one of the most striking. (AP Photo)