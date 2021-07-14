FILE - In this March 1, 2006 file photo, U.S. President George W. Bush, left and Afghan President Hamid Karzai get ready to cut a ribbon to officially open the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. In an interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle released Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Bush criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan saying he fears that Afghan women and girls will “suffer unspeakable harm.” (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)