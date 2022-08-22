Taylor Purdy, right, a pipe layer with Complete General Construction, and colleague Adam Clary install temporary silt protection for a catch basin near the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing plant construction site in Johnstown, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)