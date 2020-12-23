A small set of candles sit on a sidewalk near the site of a fatal police shooting, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 on Oberlin Drive in Columbus, Ohio. Body camera footage released Wednesday shows Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he is fatally shot by a Columbus police officer. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)