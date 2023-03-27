This image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech shows an artist's conception of what the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f may look like, based on available data about its diameter, mass and distances from the host star. The Webb Space Telescope has found no evidence of an atmosphere at one of the seven rocky, Earth-size worlds orbiting a nearby star. Scientists say that doesn't bode well for the rest of the planets in this solar system, some of which are in the sweet spot for harboring water and, therefore, life. In a study published Monday, March 27, 2023 a NASA-led team reported little if no atmosphere exists at the innermost planet in the Trappist system, 40 light-years away. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)