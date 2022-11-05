Lorena Ramirez poses with her daughter Citlalli outside St. Anthony School Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. School choice allows taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition instead of only financing public schools. “It’s a huge difference because it’s a support in faith and in values,” said Ramirez, whose four children attend St. Anthony, walking distance from home on Milwaukee's south side. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)