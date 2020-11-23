FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a new coronavirus lab at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Israeli media reported Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 that Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials. (Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)