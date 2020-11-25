In this photo provided by Utah sports writer Andy Larsen are a childhood piggybank, right, and a plastic cup on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Larsen's spontaneous tweet looking for someone in need to whom he could give the $185 he had in the two items quickly snowballed into more than $50,000 in donations from strangers, as well as messages from people who could use the help. (Andy Larsen via AP)