A man looks on with flames visible in the distance on a mountain top during wildfire in Gouves village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash have blocked out the sun, turning the sky orange as a massive forest fire burning for five days devours pristine forests on Greece's second largest island of Evia, triggering yet more evacuation alerts as residents appealed for greater firefighting help. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)