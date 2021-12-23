Dayvon Johnson, a Muskogee, Oklahoma, sixth-grader who poses Dec. 15, 2021, is being praised by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once, but twice in the same day. The Muskogee Phoenix newspaper reports used the Heimlich maneuver on a school mate who was choking on a bottle cap. Later that same day, he rescued a woman from a burning house. (Cathy Spaulding/The Daily Phoenix via AP)