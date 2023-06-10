Having more money than you know what to do with is usually a good thing, but for one California family, it’s a little bit more complicated than that.
John Reyes, a realtor from the Inland Empire, is trying to figure out what to do with more than 1 million pennies he and his wife discovered in her father’s former home in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.
The pennies were found in a crawlspace way back in the basement of the home last year while the family was cleaning out the home that once belonged to John’s father-in-law, Fritz.
The home was built in the early 1900s, and the family believes it was once used as a bed and breakfast.
The home was built in the early 1900s, and the family believes it was once used as a bed and breakfast.
Fritz and his brother, both German immigrants, lived in the home for decades until Fritz passed and his brother moved away.
In the years since, John, his wife, Elizabeth, her sister, her cousin and their spouses, have been cleaning out the historic home with plans to renovate it for the next generation.
John recalls the arduous task of cleaning out the family home, which was filled to the brim with items of various levels of importance.
“They kept everything,” Reyes told KTLA, adding that it’s taken several years with their busy schedules to get the place clean and ready for renovations.
He says their cleaning job became a rescue mission one day last year while cleaning out the home’s basement. The crawlspace was tight, literally requiring members of the family to get on their knees to reach the deepest corners.
“We were trying to do a thorough job,” Reyes said, their attention to detail eventually leading them down a rabbit hole in which they never expected to find themselves.
At first, they stumbled upon some loose pennies, the paper rolls disintegrated from years of basement dwelling. Loose pennies led to crates, which led to boxes, which eventually led to the discovery of dozens of bank bags filled with an undetermined amount of pennies from decades ago.
“Some of the banks don’t even exist anymore,” Reyes said.
The discovery was exciting, but also led to the realization that they were stuck with hundreds of thousands of pennies, each bag weighing several pounds and needing to be pulled from the crawlspace and brought into the light for the first time in years.
They randomly selected three bags, grabbed multiple handfuls, and confirmed that the pennies were copper, not zinc, which the United States switched to in the 1980s.
They did some rough mathematics, weighing the bags of pennies and determining how much each bag held, and then stopped once they felt comfortable with an estimate: at least 1 million.
Next came the question that still rings true for Reyes and his wife’s family — what exactly do you do with a million pennies?
The immediate thought: cash out and be done with it.
“‘We’ve got to take these to Coinstar,'” Reyes recalled thinking at the time, but they quickly changed their minds. “We didn’t want to pay 8%, and there’s no way we can take these all the way [home] to Ontario.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.