Stacy Williams stands with her son Davion, 15, in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Davion wants to go to college. A counselor at his Detroit charter school in 2022 helped him visualize that goal, but he knows he’ll need more help to navigate the application process. So he was discouraged to learn the high school where he just began his sophomore year had laid off its college transition adviser – a staff member who provided extra help coordinating financial aid applications, transcript requests, campus visits and more. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)