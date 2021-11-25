Michigan State Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, sits at his desk as the Michigan Senate considers bills in Lansing, Mich, Dec. 12, 2018. Hollier represents a majority-Black district that stretches across the northeastern edge of his economically battered and resilient hometown. That critical mass of Black voters, Hollier argues, ensures he has a chance to be elected and give voice to people who have long been ignored by the political system. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP, File)