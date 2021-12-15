Freddie Davis, whose landlord raised his rent by 60 percent in the same month he lost his job as a truck driver, waits for a friend to arrive to help him move his remaining belongings to a storage unit, after receiving a final eviction notice at his one-bedroom apartment, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Miami. "I never thought I'd be in this situation. I've been working my whole life," said Davis, who lost a leg to diabetes, suffers from congestive heart failure, and is recovering from multiple wounds on his other leg and foot. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)