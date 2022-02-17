FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber bullet under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas while protesting the death of George Floyd. The Austin City Council on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 approved paying a combined $10 million to two people injured when officers fired beanbag rounds into crowds during the 2020 social justice protests, including a college student who suffered brain damage. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)